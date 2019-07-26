McCarter & English Pulls Co-Counsel Into IP Malpractice Fight

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP has sued a New Jersey attorney over a malpractice dispute stemming from their joint representation in an intellectual property case involving private schools, arguing she should share any liability imposed for the client's claims. In a third-party contribution complaint filed Wednesday in New Jersey state court, the Newark-based law firm says Patricia Lawrence Kolaras is a "necessary and indispensable party" in The Lewis School Of Princeton's lawsuit alleging McCarter & English didn't inform the school's insurer about the underlying trademark suit by Cambridge School. McCarter & English contends it had no duty to do so, but if...

