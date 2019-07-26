Bipartisan Bill Would Overhaul Retransmission Consent Rules

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of House lawmakers have floated legislation that would revamp the nearly three-decade-old regulations governing retransmission consent, drawing applause from the cable industry and disapproval from broadcasters. U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and Steve Scalise, R-La., on Thursday introduced the Modern Television Act, which would ensure consumers don't face television blackouts by requiring cable companies to continue to carry a broadcast signal for up to two months when negotiations between the two sides break down. The measure would also do away with retransmission consent — which requires cable operators to get permission, and usually pay, broadcasters to air their content...

