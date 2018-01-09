Panera Bread Operator To Fork Over $4.6M For Unpaid OT

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge signed off Friday on a $4.6 million deal to settle a collective and class action suit alleging the operator of hundreds of Panera Bread restaurants violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by classifying assistant managers as executives to short them on overtime. Covelli Enterprises Inc. will have to fork over $3.7 million to roughly 614 assistant managers for improperly classifying them as overtime-exempt executives when their work involved manual labor and customer service, rather than administrative tasks, according to an order approving the collective action settlement by U.S. District Judge James S. Gwin. The judge also signed off...

