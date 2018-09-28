7th Circ. Won't Revive Class Suit Over Supplier's Energy Rates

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- An Illinois consumer accusing Direct Energy LLC of overcharging the variable rates it imposes on customers failed three times to raise a valid breach-of-contract claim and can't move forward with a proposed class action, the Seventh Circuit ruled Friday. A unanimous three-judge panel said consumer Chetty Sevugan can't base his claims that the alternative energy supplier's variable rates are higher than generally prevailing market rates set by a regional grid operator or a utility with rates set by a state agency. His claims are missing a "critical feature of comparison" — a valid standard against which to measure those prevailing rates,...

