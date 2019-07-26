Sen. Graham Vows To Force Action on Asylum Bill

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee said he would change the committee's rules to force action on his administration-backed proposal to overhaul the nation's asylum laws. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Thursday said he would work around the quorum rule requiring at least two members of the minority party to conduct business so he can get a committee vote on the bill, which would require Central Americans to apply for asylum before they reach the U.S. border. He announced his plan during a committee meeting Thursday with only one Democrat in attendance, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California. "I've been informed...

