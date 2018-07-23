AARP Backs Up FTC At 3rd Circ. In AbbVie Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- AARP called on the Third Circuit Friday to knock down the argument from AbbVie Inc. and an affiliate that a district court was not permitted to hit them with a $448 million penalty in an antitrust suit from the Federal Trade Commission over AbbVie’s AndroGel testosterone replacement drug. In an amicus brief in support of the FTC in appeals of that ruling, the retiree advocacy group said a Pennsylvania federal judge last year properly exercised his authority under Section 13(b) of the Federal Trade Commission Act in handing down the award. The agency’s ability to seek such monetary relief under that...

