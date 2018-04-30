Hotel Manager Can Seek UK Docs In $60M Award Dispute

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has permitted Starman Hotel Holdings LLC to request documents from U.K.-based Travelodge as the management company challenges a luxury Casablanca hotel's $60 million arbitral win in a contract dispute, ruling that the information may be relevant. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Friday granted Starman's motion to issue a letter of request in accordance with the Hague Convention to obtain the evidence despite opposition from hotel owner Compagnie des Grands Hôtels d'Afrique SA, or CGHA. The judge said documents possessed by Travelodge Hotels Ltd., the guarantor of the parties' management agreement, may contain information relevant to...

