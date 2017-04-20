Air Ambulance Co. Inks $5M Deal To End OT Case

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Air Methods Corp. has struck a $5 million deal to ground a proposed class action accusing the air ambulance company of shortchanging nurses and paramedics by failing to factor time they spent sleeping into their overtime pay. U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew A. Stinnett on Friday recommended that a Kentucky federal court give preliminary approval to the deal to settle claims that Air Methods Corp. flouted the Kentucky Wage and Hour Act by not paying proper overtime. The plaintiffs had said that a vast majority of the members of the proposed 151-member class have already been given a payment after the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS