Agency Protest Pros And Cons For Gov't Contractors

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- In May 2018, the U.S. Government Accountability Office implemented a $350 filing fee for bid protests. There are differences of opinion regarding why the GAO implemented the fee. The GAO publicly states that the fee was implemented to cover the costs of its new electronic protest docket system, or EPDS. Many, however, believe the fee was implemented to deter the filing of frivolous protests. Regardless, there “may” be an unintended consequence of the protest filing fee — an increase in agency-level protests. Recently, several agency contracting officers have stated that they are handling more agency protests, and, in their opinion, it...

