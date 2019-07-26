3 Fla. Men Get Prison Time For $20M Xerox Toner Scam

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sentenced three Florida men to prison Friday for their involvement in a fraud scheme to defraud Xerox Corp. of more than $20 million worth of toner. U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford sentenced Daytona Beach, Florida, residents Kyle Haynes, Bryan Day and Jason Haynes to 30 months, 27 months and six months in prison, respectively, and ordered them to pay $9.475 million in restitution to Xerox after they pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and filing a false tax return, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Co-defendant David Haynes, who was convicted of...

