2 Firms Drive $5.4B Deal Between Phillips 66 And Its MLP

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Phillips 66 on Friday unveiled a roughly $5.4 billion agreement that will see it shed the incentive distribution rights and general partner economic interests it owns in master limited partnership Phillips 66 Partners LP, in a deal shaped by Latham & Watkins and Vinson & Elkins. Under the terms of the transaction, Phillips 66 — a Houston-based energy manufacturing and logistics company — will receive 101 million newly issued shares of Phillips 66 Partners, or PSXP, in exchange for its IDRs and GP economic interests in the MLP, according to a statement. The newly issued common units represent a total equity...

