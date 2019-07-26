Trump Looks To Hack Away China's 'Developing' WTO Status

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump opened a new front in his economic showdown with China on Friday, blasting Beijing and other governments for receiving preferential treatment as “developing” countries at the World Trade Organization and calling for a swift change in policy. Trump directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to “use all available means” to get the WTO to stop treating powerful economies as developing countries within the next 90 days. If no results come during that time, Trump said the U.S. will unilaterally deny those countries the preferential treatment they have sought under global trade rules. “The WTO is BROKEN when the...

