DOJ Emails 'Off The Judicial Table' For Now In Bribery Case

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge weighing a financial adviser's bid to keep secret government recordings out of his bribery and money laundering case agreed with prosecutors Thursday that the court could review the issue without looking at their internal discussions on the ethics of the tapings. Ruling on a motion for reconsideration from the government, U.S. District Judge Jonathan Goodman said he was backing away from his previous order requiring prosecutors to file the roughly 15 pages of emails under seal for an in chambers review while he considers Frank Chatburn Ripalda's motion to suppress the recordings, which captured him discussing plans...

