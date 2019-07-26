Boston Scientific On Hook For $275M Merger, Chancery Told

Law360, Wilmington (July 26, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Channel Medsystems Inc. told the Delaware chancellor Friday that Boston Scientific Corp. should not be allowed out of the companies' $275 million merger as it failed to act as a “good faith” buyer or investigate whether misrepresentations it claims Channel made in the deal even adversely impacted Channel's value. During post-trial arguments in front of Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard over the collapsed deal, Channel asserted Boston Scientific breached terms of the November 2017 merger agreement by which it was to purchase the startup medical device company simply because it had a case of “buyer’s remorse.” That remorse was related to concerns...

