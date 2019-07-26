J&J Unit Urges Philly Judge To Ax Risperdal Damages Trial

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson unit told a Philadelphia judge on Thursday that there was insufficient evidence to allow the company to face a potential punitive damage award following a verdict finding that the antipsychotic drug Risperdal had caused a Maryland boy to grow breasts. J&J subsidiary Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that evidence presented to jurors who returned a $1.75 million verdict in favor of Nicholas Murray, including internal documents and expert testimony about steps the company could have taken to warn physicians about the drug’s risks, did not meet tough standards under Maryland law for an award of punitive damages....

