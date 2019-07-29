Texas Judge Warned Over Failure To Pay Bar Dues

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A local judge in El Paso, Texas, whose law license was suspended because she failed to pay her bar dues on time has received a public warning from the state's judicial conduct board. The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued the public warning earlier in July after investigating anonymous reports that the law license of Judge Yvonne "Bonnie Rangel" Guaderrama of the 171st District Court in El Paso was suspended in September, the seventh time in a 26-year period that her license was suspended because of tardy dues payments, according to the warning released on Friday. Judge Rangel's law license was...

