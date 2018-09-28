SEI Investments To Pay $6.8M To End ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Accused of packing a 401(k) plan with company-affiliated funds that performed poorly for investors, financial services company SEI Investments agreed Friday to settle a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action for $6.8 million and will require the plan’s investment committee to undergo training on ERISA’s fiduciary duties. In addition to the multi-million dollar settlement, SEI — which denies liability — has agreed to retain the services of an unaffiliated investment consultant to evaluate the plan’s investment lineup and review its investment policy statement. SEI will also pay recordkeeping fees that would normally come out of the plan’s assets, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS