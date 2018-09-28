Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEI Investments To Pay $6.8M To End ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- Accused of packing a 401(k) plan with company-affiliated funds that performed poorly for investors, financial services company SEI Investments agreed Friday to settle a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action for $6.8 million and will require the plan’s investment committee to undergo training on ERISA’s fiduciary duties.

In addition to the multi-million dollar settlement, SEI — which denies liability — has agreed to retain the services of an unaffiliated investment consultant to evaluate the plan’s investment lineup and review its investment policy statement.

SEI will also pay recordkeeping fees that would normally come out of the plan’s assets, in...

Court

Pennsylvania Eastern

Nature of Suit

Labor: E.R.I.S.A.

Date Filed

September 28, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies