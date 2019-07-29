Trump Blocks US Entry Of Certain Mali Nationals

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against those responsible for the ongoing conflict in Mali — weeks after a U.N. peacekeeping mission in the African nation was extended for another year. Friday's order will freeze assets and suspend travel for individuals and groups aiming to erode "peace, security, or stability" in Mali, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. Under the order, individuals deemed to be contributing to the conflict will be barred from entering the U.S. Despite a 2015 peace accord between the government and armed groups, "terrorist activities have expanded into southern and...

