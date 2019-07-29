Trade Court Keeps Duties Off Canadian Lumber During Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 3:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has revived a U.S. Department of Commerce decision that lifted duties on five Canadian lumber companies, amid objections from a group of American counterparts claiming the department unfairly let the Canadian companies off the hook. Judge Mark A. Barnett ruled Friday that a temporary restraining order issued this month by another CIT judge to keep the duties intact was "improvidently granted." The judge also held that the group of American lumber companies — the Committee Overseeing Action for Lumber International Trade Investigations or Negotiations — that brought the suit had failed to prove that they...

