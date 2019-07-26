3M Probing Its China Business Groups For FCPA Violations

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT) -- 3M Co., the company behind Post-it, Nexcare, Scotchgard and a collection of other household brands, said Friday it was investigating its operations in China for potential U.S. anti-corruption law violations after discovering "certain travel activities" and "related funding and record-keeping issues." In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, 3M said it had retained outside counsel and a forensic accounting firm to help with an internal investigation into the issues, which stem "from marketing efforts by certain business groups based in China." "The company initiated an internal investigation to determine whether the expenditures may have violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS