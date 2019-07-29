Barclays, JPMorgan Face UK Forex-Rigging Class Action

Law360, London (July 29, 2019, 11:06 AM BST) -- Barclays and JPMorgan Chase are among five banks being sued in a U.K. antitrust court by investors over allegations that they manipulated the global foreign exchange market in a U.S-style class action seeking more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion). JPMorgan is one of five major banks hit with the class action, which will allege that they unlawfully manipulated the foreign exchange market in violation of competition laws. (AP) The claim was filed on Monday at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London by law firm Scott + Scott Europe LLP. Citibank, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and UBS AG are the...

