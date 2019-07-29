2 Firms Steer $1.6B Parker Hannifin Deal For Metals Biz

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Motion and control technologies maker Parker Hannifin on Monday said it will take over aerospace and defense metal fabrication business Exotic Metals Forming Co. in a $1.56 billion deal, with Jones Day steering the buyer and Perkins Coie guiding the seller. Parker Hannifin said the deal for Exotic Metals adds a provider of various components and systems for aircraft and engines, focusing specifically on “technically demanding, high temperature, high pressure air and exhaust management solutions.” Exotic Metals’ specialty products include exhaust ducts, nozzles and assemblies, complex engine components and anti-ice duct systems, among others, according to the company’s website. Cleveland-based Parker...

