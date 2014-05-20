CVS To Pay $15M For Unwanted Flu Shot Calls

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- After "prolonged and hard-fought" negotiations, CVS Pharmacy has agreed to pay $15 million to resolve class action claims that it made unsolicited autodialed flu shot reminder calls to consumers, according to a motion filed to approve the settlement. Named plaintiffs Carl Lowe and Kearby Kaiser asked an Illinois federal judge on Friday to grant preliminary approval to a deal they say is the best option to put an end to more than five years of litigation over the company's alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Illinois' Automatic Telephone Dialers Act. "Without the settlement, the class ran the very...

