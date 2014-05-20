Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CVS To Pay $15M For Unwanted Flu Shot Calls

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- After "prolonged and hard-fought" negotiations, CVS Pharmacy has agreed to pay $15 million to resolve class action claims that it made unsolicited autodialed flu shot reminder calls to consumers, according to a motion filed to approve the settlement.

Named plaintiffs Carl Lowe and Kearby Kaiser asked an Illinois federal judge on Friday to grant preliminary approval to a deal they say is the best option to put an end to more than five years of litigation over the company's alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and Illinois' Automatic Telephone Dialers Act.

"Without the settlement, the class ran the very...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

890(Other Statutory Actions)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 20, 2014

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies