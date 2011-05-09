Class Certified In $891M Action Over Hospital Chain Fraud

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal court certified an $891 million shareholder class accusing Community Health Systems Inc. of covering up an alleged Medicare fraud scheme, finding that the hospital company's argument against the lead plaintiff was not strong enough to undermine the class certification requirements. CHS said the lead plaintiff, a group of New York City pension funds collectively known as NYC Funds, is different from other class members. That's because a top employee at NYC Funds' external investment manager knew about the purported fraud scheme at the time that most of the funds' CHS stock was acquired, the hospital company said....

