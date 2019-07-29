Philly Atty Says He Was Target Of Frivolous Lawsuit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia criminal defense attorney alleged in Pennsylvania state court on Friday that he was the target of a frivolous lawsuit accusing him of convincing a concrete company and an executive to withhold payment from the attorneys he referred them to in an effort to pocket a referral fee. A. Charles Peruto Jr., who describes himself as a "public figure and high profile criminal defense attorney," claims in his suit that Stanley and Evan Shingles and their law firms, Shingles & Shingles LLP and Shingles Law LLC, filed a suit accusing him of interfering with the firms' relationship with Carson Concrete...

