DOL Hands Down Final Association Retirement Plan Rule

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday unveiled the final version of a rule that will make it easier for small businesses to join together to offer retirement plans to their workers. The so-called association retirement plan rule, which will be published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, relaxes the requirements for companies and the self-employed looking to join or form an employer association, which can operate a single retirement plan that covers all member companies’ workers. While previously companies weren’t allowed to form an employer association if their primary goal was to establish a retirement plan, the new rule allows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS