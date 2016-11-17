Feds Say They Consulted With Tribe On Okla. Drilling

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has told an Oklahoma federal court that it didn't break the law when it issued oil and gas drilling permits on the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma's land, claiming it properly considered environmental impacts and consulted with the tribe before approving the permits. Two agencies within the U.S. Department of the Interior — the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Indian Affairs — urged the court on Friday to throw out the tribe's suit challenging their approval of nine drilling permits to Crown Energy Co. on land in which the tribe has an interest. The government said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS