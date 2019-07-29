NJ Biz Groups Defend Controversial State Tax Break Programs

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- New Jersey business groups on Monday defended the state’s controversial tax incentive programs at a state Senate committee hearing and advocated for the lapsed programs' renewal without an annual cap proposed by the governor. Tom Bracken, president and CEO of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, told state lawmakers that the state’s tax incentives programs should be extended. Bracken also said the programs shouldn’t be capped annually as Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has proposed, and that once the current programs are extended, then lawmakers could look at how to improve them. Lawmakers heard from Bracken and other business group leaders as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS