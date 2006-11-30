NY County Can’t Share Voter Info With ICE, Orgs Say

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A New York county’s decision to share voter information with federal immigration officials flouts the National Voter Registration Act and other laws, according to a recent lawsuit filed in federal court Friday by civil rights groups. Project Democracy and Demos brought the suit against Rensselaer County, its election board and several executives on behalf of the New York Immigration Coalition, Common Cause, Community Voices Heard, Citizen Action and a local resident who hasn’t registered to vote for fear of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigation. Rensselaer County announced July 18 it would “effective immediately” share names and addresses of those...

