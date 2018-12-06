Caesars Looks To Exit Antitrust Suit Over Search Terms

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Caesars urged a Texas federal court on Friday to dismiss it from TravelPass's suit accusing leading hotel chains of conspiring not to compete for search terms, arguing that the only alleged evidence connecting it to the scheme does not exist. Caesars Entertainment Corp. is looking to supplement its dismissal bid after it said TravelPass Group LLC acknowledged that it never received letters from Caesars demanding that it stop using Caesars' branded keywords. The hotels are accused of conspiring not to bid on search terms that include each others' brands and of preventing online travel agents from bidding on the terms. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS