Tip Pool Rule Nears Final Hurdle Amid DOL Auditor Probe

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has sent a proposal to revise its tip pooling standards and “dual jobs” regulation to the Office of Management and Budget, putting it a step closer to approval as the labor department’s internal auditing office probes the agency’s broader rulemaking process. The agency said changes to the proposed tip pooling rule, which would roll back an Obama-era regulation blocking employers from taking service workers’ tips to share with non-tipped staff, will align with new legislation adopted amid a public outcry over reports the agency suppressed data showing how the rule would financially burden workers. Proceeding to the...

