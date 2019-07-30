Restaurant Delivery Service Raises $18M In Funding Round

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Online restaurant delivery management service Ordermark Inc. says it has raised $18 million in a Series B round of venture capital funding that will let it grow and help integrate its platform with the existing technologies of eateries looking to keep up with consumer trends. The Los Angeles-based food delivery platform company said Monday the funding round was led by Boulder-based Foundry Group, with additional capital from all the delivery platform’s previous investors — TenOneTen Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Mucker Capital, Act One Ventures and Nosara Capital. Nosara led the $9.5 million Series A funding round in September. Ordermark's CEO and...

