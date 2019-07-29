Cancer Patients Breathed In 'Clouds' Of J&J Talc, Jury Told

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (July 29, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Four mesothelioma patients who claimed Johnson & Johnson never warned them its talcum powder contained asbestos breathed in "clouds" of the pharmaceutical giant's product while using it as children, a physician told a New Jersey jury Monday. Testifying for the plaintiffs in the New Brunswick courtroom of Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi, Jacqueline M. Moline kicked of the third week of trial testimony explaining lung function and the way the plaintiffs used J&J talcum powder products. One of the patients described "clouds so immense he could see his footprints" and another was exposed to a "mushroom cloud of powder" that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS