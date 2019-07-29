What To Know About Updates To EB-5 Investor Visa Program

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Last week, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services sent its final EB-5 regulation[1] to the Federal Register for publication. Effective for I-526 filings arriving at USCIS on or after Nov. 21, 2019, new EB-5 investments must be at least $900,000 in a "targeted employment area” and otherwise $1.8 million, and the areas that can qualify as TEAs for the lower investment amount are more limited. Absent legislation to provide additional visa numbers, the next four months may be the last great days for entering and subscribing investments under the EB-5 program for the foreseeable future. Before the Rule Takes Effect The new...

