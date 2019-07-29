Fees Award Nixed After $1.4M Fla. Trucking Crash Verdict

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A split Florida appellate panel on Monday vacated an award for attorney fees in a suit accusing a trucking company of causing a woman’s crash-related injuries that ended in a $1.4 million jury verdict, saying the woman failed to meet state law requirements allowing for such awards. A three-judge First District Court of Appeal panel voted 2-1 to partially reverse a final judgment in favor of Heather Copeland in a suit accusing a Palmentere Bros. Carting Service Inc. driver of negligently causing an auto collision in 2010, resulting in unspecified injuries to Copeland. At issue on appeal is whether a Duval...

