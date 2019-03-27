Generic Lamictal Buyers Defend Class Cert. At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Drug wholesalers have urged the Third Circuit to keep their class certification intact in a case alleging GlaxoSmithKline and Teva Pharmaceuticals’ deal to delay generic versions of Lamictal harmed buyers of the mood stabilizer, citing the drugmakers’ admissions that prices would have been lower had more generics been available. King Drug Co. of Florence Inc., Louisiana Wholesale Drug Co. Inc. and Rochester Drug Co-Operative Inc. said in a highly redacted brief Friday that certification was appropriate for 33 companies that had bought generic Lamictal once it hit the market, albeit after the expiration of a deal in which GSK paid Teva...

