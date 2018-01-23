PTAB Axes Slot Machine IP, Says Challenge Not Time-Barred

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday found that a High 5 Games LLC slot machine patent was invalid, rejecting arguments that rival casino game maker Aristocrat Technologies was too late in requesting inter partes review. The board, in a final decision, said Australia-based Aristocrat had shown in inter partes review that each of the patent’s claims are invalid because they would have been obvious based on earlier slot machine inventions. The America Invents Act gives a company one year to challenge a patent in IPR after it is served with a complaint alleging infringement. High 5, which has been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS