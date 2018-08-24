USWNT Say They Don't Need Solo's Help In Pay Suit Mediation

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The World Cup champion U.S. Women's National Team's players told a California federal judge that former goalkeeper Hope Solo has no right to take part in mediation over their pay discrimination claims against the U.S. Soccer Federation after she attempted to force her way into a seat at the mediation table last week. The national team, who are plaintiffs in a pay discrimination case named after co-captain Alex Morgan, said that Solo may, if she wants, object to or opt out of a class settlement should one be reached, which would have to be approved by the federal judge in that case....

