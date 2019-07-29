Senate Lawmakers Propose $287B Highway Funding Bill

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Senate lawmakers on Monday unveiled a multiyear $287 billion proposal to upgrade the nation's aging roads, bridges and highways, while also boosting environmental protections covering emissions and electric vehicles, marking the latest attempt by Congress to move the ball on infrastructure investment. Bipartisan leaders of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works introduced the America's Transportation Infrastructure Act, a five-year bill authorizing $287 billion in surface transportation funding. Most of that, $259 billion, will go to state roads and bridges through formula funding programs. The package represents a 27% increase from the funding levels authorized in the most recent highway...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS