Agriculture, Auto Experts Tell Senate To OK New NAFTA

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- A group of representatives from the agriculture and automotive industries testified to a Senate committee Tuesday to voice their support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, while some Democratic senators used the occasion to criticize the plan as nothing more than a renaming of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The USMCA is the Trump administration's attempt at renegotiating NAFTA, which President Trump has long railed against. The agreement attempts to incentivize more U.S. production of cars and trucks, and to give U.S. dairy producers greater access to Canadian consumers, although on the whole the agreement is not a significant departure from...

