3 Issues That Will Control The Coming Sprint/T-Mobile Battle

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice may have OK'd T-Mobile and Sprint's $56 billion merger last week, but that clearance has only drawn new battle lines for a coming clash with more than a dozen Democratic state attorneys general. Here, Law360 maps out those lines. The DOJ deal clearing the merger requires the companies to sell off Sprint Corp.'s prepaid mobile brands to Dish Network Corp., a satellite television provider sure to be attacked by the attorneys general for its complete lack of experience as a national mobile provider. While the DOJ's Antitrust Division claims its deal will safeguard competition driving cellphone...

