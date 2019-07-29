Senate Won't Override Veto On $8.1B Saudi Arms Sale Block

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate fell well short in seeking to block $8.1 billion in "emergency" arms sales to the Middle East in a trio of votes on Monday, with most Republicans reluctant to override President Donald Trump's earlier vetoes. The veto override votes were intended to push through three resolutions blocking pending sales of "smart" bombs and missiles to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, originally introduced after the Trump administration had used a rarely invoked statutory clause to sidestep a Senate hold on the sales. But the proposed overrides only drew votes of 45-40, 45-39, and 46-41 from a Senate...

