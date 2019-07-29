Investor Scores Majority Stake In NHL’s Arizona Coyotes

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Private investor Alex Meruelo has purchased a majority stake in the Arizona Coyotes, marking yet another ownership change for the hockey team, the NHL said Monday. Meruelo will take on the role of controlling owner, while the team’s former owner, hedge fund manager Andrew Barroway, will keep a minority stake, the announcement said. The National Hockey League Board of Governors approved the transaction in June. Meruelo’s management company, The Meruelo Group, has scored investments in a range of sectors, including casinos and gaming, TV news and radio, and real estate and construction, according to its website. “Mr. Meruelo is a proven...

