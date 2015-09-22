NJ Escapes Trucking Co.'s Worker Classification Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- New Jersey’s labor commissioner succeeded on Monday in extracting himself from a trucking company’s suit alleging that the Garden State’s employee classification law led to an unfair unemployment tax contribution burden after a federal judge invoked the Younger doctrine, abstaining from further hearing the case. Trucking company PDX North Inc. had argued that the state wrongly classified its drivers as employees rather than independent contractors, and wrongly contended that PDX owes nearly $2 million in unpaid unemployment contributions and other fees. It alleges that the state's attempt to collect the payments violates the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act of 1994, which...

