Atty Wins Bid To Sue Firm Over Fees In Malpractice Action

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A lawyer has persuaded a New Jersey state judge to revive her attorney fees suit against Roper & Thyne LLC after changing the discovery responses the jurist had deemed inadequate in finding that her counsel at Nagel Rice LLP engaged in “avoidance tactics,” according to a court order made available Monday. In a two-page order issued without explanation, Superior Court Judge Rachelle Lea Harz on Friday granted attorney Susan Lask's unopposed reconsideration motion and vacated a June 18 order nixing the complaint due to her failure to comply with an earlier order directing the parties to respond to certain interrogatory questions...

