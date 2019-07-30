Indian Health Service Names New Navajo Area Director

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Indian Health Service said it has tapped the former director of its Office of Direct Service and Contracting Tribes to serve as the director of the IHS' Navajo Area, overseeing the health care system for 244,000 American Indians in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. Roselyn Tso, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, will be responsible for leading the administration of the Navajo Area's federal, tribal and urban Indian health care system, the IHS announced on Monday. As one of the largest Indian reservations in the United States, the Navajo Nation consists of more than 25,000 contiguous square miles and...

