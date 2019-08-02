A Road Map For A Cryptocurrency Crackdown: Part 2

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- According to a recent Forbes article, companies now officially accepting cryptocurrencies include Starbucks Corp., Barnes & Noble Inc., Baskin-Robbins Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Caribou Coffee Company Inc., Crate & Barrel, Express Inc., GameStop Corp., Jamba Inc., Lowe’s Companies Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Office Depot Inc., Petco Animal Supplies Inc., Regal Cinemas Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc. and Amazon Inc.-owned Whole Foods Market Inc. But none of these companies are admitting it. That’s right — none of these companies have independently confirmed they are accepting cryptocurrency. No announcements, no fanfare, no marketing. The silence is deafening. The reason why? Because for retailers, accepting...

