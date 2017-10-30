Gov't Asks Fed. Circ. To Restore CBP's Authority Over Imports

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The government on Monday urged the Federal Circuit to reconsider its decision that U.S. Customs and Border Protection exceeded its authority when it processed Chinese solar modules before they were found to be subject to tariffs, saying the ruling defeats the purpose of the anti-dumping and countervailing duty laws. After a split Federal Circuit panel found that CBP erred in prematurely collecting cash deposits on Sunpreme Inc.'s imported solar modules because the agency doesn't have the authority to interpret the scope of an "ambiguous" duty order, the government asked the panel to grant it another hearing or let the full court...

