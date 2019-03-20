Seen This Before, Says Judge Blocking NH Medicaid Limit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday struck down a proposal backed by the Trump administration that would have imposed new work requirements on New Hampshire Medicaid recipients, criticizing it for being similar to three others he had rejected and saying: “In short, we’ve all seen this movie before.” In a 35-page order, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said that in signing off on the proposal and three others like it, the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary failed to consider the possibility that the new requirements would cost a significant number of individuals their health care coverage, which runs counter to...

