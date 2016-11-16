Texas Doc Says Kickback Law Too Vague, Demands New Trial

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for spine surgeon Michael Rimlawi, convicted for his role in a $40 million bribery and kickback scheme aimed at steering surgical patients to a Dallas hospital, on Monday said he deserves a new trial, calling the anti-kickback statute unconstitutionally vague as applied to him on the facts of the case. Rimlawi is one of several doctors accused of taking kickbacks in exchange for referring patients, often with private insurance or workers’ compensation claims, to now-defunct Forest Park Medical Center for medical procedures that would be paid out of network. Prosecutors alleged in 2016 that 21 people, including the hospital's founders,...

